A Sevenoaks burglar was caught hiding up a tree following a police pursuit aided by a drone and a search dog

Kyle Ainsley was tracked by officers for several miles, and arrested after he was found hiding in a field in Eynsford.

Kent Police was alerted a series of break-ins in and around Sevenoaks, on 28 September 2023. Wearing balaclavas Ainsley, along with his accomplice Lewis Thomas, had ransacked three homes before fleeing with possessions including thousands of pounds of jewellery.

Attending officers quickly located a Mercedes they had used, and which was found parked in Shoreham Road. The constables then saw a BMW speed past with the occupants’ faces concealed. It had just been stolen from an address on the same road.

The vehicle was pursued and a drone used to help follow the suspects’ movements. Ainsley and Thomas were successfully tracked to an area near Priory Lane, Eynsford. They had abandoned the stolen BMW and fled into a field.

Police Dog Biggy assisted with a search and Thomas was quickly detained and seen to discard a balaclava and gloves. PD Biggy then indicated to a tree and Ainsley was seen hiding within the branches and arrested.

Ainsley, 24, of Hampton Road, Ilford and Thomas, 24, of Milner Road, Dagenham were both charged with three counts of burglary and with theft of a motor vehicle. On Monday 30 October, they pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and were each sentenced to four years and one month imprisonment.

DC Josh Littley of the Kent Crime Squad said: ‘Ainsley and Thomas are both prolific and repeat offenders, who travelled into Sevenoaks with the sole intention of committing as many burglaries as possible in the space of just a few hours. We remain absolutely determined to deter and arrest those who commit burglary crime and I do hope that this case demonstrates the resources and tools at our disposal, to quickly identify and arrest offenders and ensure they are brought before the courts to face justice.’