Detectives from Kent Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) led an investigation in which charges were brought against James Clark, of Victoria Street, who carried out his crimes between December 2020 and January 2024.

Clark was charged with multiple offences, including nine counts of attempting sexual communication with a child; three counts of attempting to make a child watch a sexual act; three counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity; three counts of publishing an obscene article and making and distributing indecent images of children.

After pleading guilty, Clark, 26, was sentenced to five and a half years’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 8 March.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

POLIT investigator, Abigail Beale, said: ‘Clark is a serial online offender whose predatory behaviour targeted vulnerable young people.

‘I am pleased that Clark is now behind bars and that he will be monitored for life to prevent him from offending further.

‘We will always strive to bring offenders who use the internet to carry out their appalling crimes before the courts.’