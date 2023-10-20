A sex offender has been jailed for 11 years for non-recent sex offences against a child

Ben Quinton-Taylor was sentenced after admitting assault by penetration on 6 October 2023 at Canterbury Crown Court.

The charge was brought after a woman reported that between 2009 and 2011 he had sexually assaulted her as a child inside a property in Gillingham. The victim was of primary school age at the time.

Kent Police started the investigation in September 2019 after the allegations were made and he was arrested in February 2020 and following a thorough investigation, he was charged in June 2022.

Quinton-Taylor, 47, of High Street, Canterbury, also admitted criminal damage and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour. These charges were brought following allegations by two further victims relating to separate offences.

As well as being jailed he was handed restraining orders preventing him from contacting all three victims. He was also added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed, which seeks to prevent him from reoffending.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Davies, of Medway’s Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘Quinton-Taylor sought to silence his young victim by fear of violence.

‘She should have been able to trust him and feel safe, but instead, he subjected her to brutal behaviour which has had a lasting impact on her life.

‘I want to commend her bravery in speaking out and reporting him. He has shown no remorse and is sentence is wholly deserved, and he is now facing the consequences of his actions.’