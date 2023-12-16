A shoplifter who targeted Maidstone and Medway stores has been jailed after he was arrested by officers who had pursued his vehicle

On Friday 1 December 2023, Bray Sharpe entered a clothing store in Week Street, picked up a coat worth nearly £300 and left without paying. He then returned to the town four days later and stole meat products from a shop in The Mall shopping centre.

On Wednesday 6 December, Sharpe went to a supermarket in Maidstone Road, Chatham, stole multiple alcohol products, and left by car. A patrol pursued the vehicle, which came to a stop in Royal Engineers’ Road, Maidstone. Sharpe, of Byron Road, Maidstone, was arrested and later was charged with three counts of theft. The 26-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 7 December, where he pleaded guilty to all the offences. He was immediately sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

PC Samuel Turner, of the Maidstone Victim Based Crime Team, said: ‘Sharpe is a prolific shoplifter and has received swift justice after being jailed at his first court hearing. He will now be spending his Christmas behind bars.

‘These thefts can have a significant effect on local businesses and their losses are ultimately passed onto law-abiding customers. Kent Police is working closely with shops and businesses to prevent retail crime and officers continue to respond promptly to reports of shoplifting, to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.’