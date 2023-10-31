A shoplifter who wielded a screwdriver as he assaulted a security guard has been jailed

Jason Kelley, aged 38, was challenged as he ran from a West Bridgford supermarket with two bottles of spirits on the afternoon of 16 June this year.

As he attempted to wrestle free, Kelley wielded the screwdriver and struck out at his victim with his hands.

He then ran from the scene in Bridgford Road and was later identified on CCTV footage and arrested.

The victim, a security warden employed by the local council, was not seriously hurt.

Kelley, of London Road, Nottingham, later pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place, theft, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and assault by beating.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (26 October) he was jailed for 14 months.

PC Mathew Holden, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault perpetrated against a security guard who was simply doing his job.

“Kelley thought he could take what he wanted from the shelves and even came armed with a weapon he used to threaten the man who bravely stood in his way.

“I am pleased he has now been jailed and hope this sentence serves as a warning to other shop thieves about the consequences of this kind of violence.”