 A special constable was attacked while intervening to stop a pickpocketing attempt targeting a female tourist on Westminster Bridge in London

UK News in Pictures

Home Breaking A special constable was attacked while intervening to stop a pickpocketing attempt targeting a female tourist on Westminster Bridge in London

A special constable was attacked while intervening to stop a pickpocketing attempt targeting a female tourist on Westminster Bridge in London

A Special Constable Was Attacked While Intervening To Stop A Pickpocketing Attempt Targeting A Female Tourist On Westminster Bridge In London

The incident occurred around 2pm when Special Constable Ned Donovan noticed a suspect attempting to steal from a woman.

Donovan, who was off duty at the time, sprang into action and managed to apprehend the suspect before they could escape. The suspect believed to be part of a larger pickpocketing group targeting tourists in the area, reportedly attacked Donovan in a bid to flee the scene.

Despite the physical confrontation, Donovan successfully restrained the suspect until police arrived. The female tourist, whose belongings were nearly stolen, was unharmed in the incident and expressed her gratitude for Donovan’s quick actions.

Scotland Yard confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing. The attack on Donovan has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement personnel, particularly special constables who often step in during such incidents despite not being on regular patrol duty.

Special Constable Ned Donovan, who has been with the force for several years, was praised by colleagues and the public for his bravery. The Metropolitan Police also reiterated their commitment to tackling street crime, particularly in areas popular with tourists, and urged visitors to remain vigilant.

Donovan is expected to make a full recovery and will continue his service with the Metropolitan Police.

