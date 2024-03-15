UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

A stalker who sent his former girlfriend a barrage of threatening messages before setting her car on fire has been jailed

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder Following Assault in Petersfield

Police Officers Charged After Tasering 93-Year-Old Dementia Sufferer

Repeat Offender Ian Crockford Imprisoned for Child Abuse Images

£100k Grant Boosts Therapeutic Music in Sussex Children’s Healthcare

Home Breaking A stalker who sent his former girlfriend a barrage of threatening messages before setting her car on fire has been jailed

A stalker who sent his former girlfriend a barrage of threatening messages before setting her car on fire has been jailed

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man with stubble in white sweater looking serious.

Liviu Groparu, 38, from Peveral Road, Cambridge, led the victim to believe she was being targeted by someone else known to her.

The victim started receiving threatening messages from numerous unknown phone numbers and Facebook accounts just days after her relationship with Groparu ended in November 2022.

In one message, the perpetrator said they were now free “to do what they want” to the victim as she was no longer in a relationship.

Her parents also received an anonymous message which contained abusive words towards their daughter.

The victim continued to receive calls and messages from who she believed, could be from a previous partner from years back.

Meanwhile, Groparu also told her he too was also receiving threatening messages.

He also called the victim’s parents to tell them he was afraid for their daughter, saying something bad might happen to her due to “these dangerous people”.

On 8 December, at about 5.30pm, while the victim was at home, she received a message telling her to go outside as there was a surprise for her.

At about the same time, Groparu called the victim asking if anything had happened to her or her car, as he claimed he had received a message which said: “Your princess has a surprise on her car”.

When she went outside, she saw a handwritten note on the windscreen and her tyres had been slashed.

A couple of days later at about 8.30am, the victim received another message from a number she didn’t recognise, stating she had destroyed Groparu’s life.

The message added the tyre incident was “a warning” and threatened to burn her “without hesitation” if she went to the police.

The victim’s parents also received another message suggesting their daughter would be “mutilated for life” and “no one would love her anymore”.

Later that day, while she was at a friend’s house, the victim’s brother called her to say he had received a message from an unknown person telling him that his sister’s car was on fire.

The victim ran outside and was left reeling in shock when she saw firefighters tackling flames coming from her car at a nearby carpark.

Groparu then called her to ask her what was going on and told he wanted to see her and, despite telling him no, he turned up, insisting on waiting with her until the police arrived.

Following the arson attack and campaign of harassment, officers took the victim to an undisclosed safe place.

However, their investigations revealed that Groparu was the perpetrator, having traced all the calls and messages back to him.

Groparu denied the charges of two counts of stalking, arson and criminal damage, but was found guilty of all counts following a trial earlier this year.

On Wednesday (13 March) at Huntingdon Law Courts, Groparu was sentenced to three years in prison and handed a five-year restraining order.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Panama: Casino in an offshore tax haven
The role of casinos in the economies of small countries
Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Assault in Boughton
Firefighters Set Up Massive Cordon on King’s Road in Chelsea
Woman Banned from Owning Dogs After Letting Labradoodle Starve to Death
Teen Henry Houghton Convicted of Murder at Preston Crown Court

READ NEXT:

Santa’s Sleigh Spotted Soaring Over the UK
A Devizes man has been sentenced for two years after being found in possession of indecent images of children
Met Police Reportedly Shared Victims’ Data with Facebook through Online Tracking Tool
Detectives investigating a murder in Brent on 11 January and two linked stabbings have arrested a man
Fifty firefighters battle to stop water main burst causing thousands of pounds worth of damage
Manhunt Underway After Patient Absconds from South East London Medical Facility
Father-Son Duo Jailed in Brutal Sainsbury’s Local Assault
Breaking

Second Man Charged in Connection with Clapham Firearms Investigation

Man Charged with Murder of Koray Alpergin
Knife Suspect Apprehended After Foot Chase in Marden
Suspect Still at Large Following Fatal Shooting in Catford
Man Brought to Safety After Dartford Crossing Closure
Police Issue Renewed Appeal for Missing Teenager
Two Arrested Following Attempted Burglary Near Gravesend
Breaking

Mother Defends Living in Tent with Baby Amidst Trial

17-Year-Old Boy Hospitalised After Stabbing in Thamesmead
Body Found in Water Believed to be Missing Samaria Ayanle
Police Arrest Jaguar I-Pace Driver, 31, on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving After ‘Out-of-Control’ Car Incident
A violent offender who left a lorry driver with facial fractures after punching him during a road rage incident has been jailed
Man, 39, Charged with Serious Assault on Police Officers
Person Dies at Norwood Junction Station: Police and Paramedics at the Scene
A sex offender from Whitstable has been jailed after admitting to a series of online offences
Police Appeal for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl in Folkestone
Breaking

Appeal for Information Following the Death of Charlie Saywell

Breaking

Former Met Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Misconduct Charges

M25 Dartford Crossing Partially Closed Amid Welfare Concerns for Man
Planned A2 Closures: Motorists Advised to Plan Ahead
Princess Kate Apologises Amid Photo Editing Controversy
Police Continue Hunt for Individuals Linked to Fatal Crush at O2 Academy Brixton
GMP Responds to Alleged Stabbing Incident in Murray Road, Bury
Emergency Services Respond to Suspected Stabbing Incident in Sudbury Hill
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Rugby Player in Bodmin
Man Sentenced for Attempting to Smuggle £360,000 of Cocaine into UK
Eight Arrested Following Assault on Schoolboy in Swindon
A man has been jailed after he attempted to arrange to meet a six-year-old girl to sexually abuse her
Second Suspect Charged in Connection with Herne Bay Assault
Vegas Baby! Review of the best casinos in Sin City
Breaking

Four Charged in Alleged Transphobic Assault in Harrow

Breaking

Sunak Spokesperson Condemns Tory Donor’s Alleged Racism

Breaking

Emergency Response: Firefighters Battle HGV Trailer Blaze on M6 Southbound

Breaking

South Cambridgeshire Man Sentenced for Indecent Exposure

RECOMMENDED

Police Release First Image of Lisa Ellwood Convicted of Husband’s Murder
Man Sentenced for Severe Child Sex Offences in Liverpool
Thug Jailed for Brutal Assault in Central London Restaurant
Violent Weekend in London: One Dead in Shooting, Another Critical After Stabbing
Katie Price Fined £880 for Driving Offences, Escapes Jail Despite Outcry
Driver Fined £200 and Receives 6 Points for Using Mobile Phone While Driving on M25
Breaking

Dangerous Driver Sentenced to Nine Years After Causing ‘Mayhem’ on M3

Breaking

Investigation Launched at East Riding Funeral Directors

Breaking

Tragic Motorhome Crash Claims Lives of Mother and Two Children

Breaking

Police Crack Down on Illegal Streaming Services Using Modified Fire TV Sticks

Breaking

Metropolitan Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Child Indecency Charges

Breaking

Constance Marten Expresses Responsibility for Baby’s Death During Trial

Breaking

CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Attempted Robbery Investigation

Breaking

Nick Adderley Faces Questions Over His Time as a Senior Officer in Staffordshire

Breaking

Teenager Fights for His Life After Being Stabbed in Mile End

Breaking

Swift Arrests Made in Tonbridge Purse Theft Investigation

Breaking

Regulators Urge Safe Giving to Charities this Ramadan

Breaking

Retired Police Officer Urges Protection for Firearms Officers

Breaking

Person Struck by Train at West Hampstead Railway Station

Breaking

Prolific Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Entering Stores Across Kent

SUSSEX

Brighton’s Old Ship Hotel Theft – Sussex Police Seek Witnesses

SUSSEX

Sussex Constable Faces Assault Charges – Worthing Court Date Set

Breaking

Sunak Spokesperson Condemns Tory Donor’s Alleged Racism

SUSSEX

Council Leader Warns Saboteurs Disrupting Brighton Cityclean Services

Top Stories

Breaking

Police Release First Image of Lisa Ellwood Convicted of Husband’s Murder

SUSSEX

Marine Coastguard Agency Mast Transformation Stirs Maritime Community

Breaking

Man Sentenced for Severe Child Sex Offences in Liverpool

SUSSEX

Horsham Residents Urged to Recycle Diligently after Fire Incident

BreakingLONDON

Thug Jailed for Brutal Assault in Central London Restaurant

BreakingLONDON

Violent Weekend in London: One Dead in Shooting, Another Critical After Stabbing

Breaking

Katie Price Fined £880 for Driving Offences, Escapes Jail Despite Outcry

BreakingLONDON

Driver Fined £200 and Receives 6 Points for Using Mobile Phone While Driving on M25

BreakingLONDON

Man Arrested in Abbey Wood After False Knife Claim

Breaking

Urgent Search for Missing Woman – Samaria Ayanle in Westminster

SUSSEX

Beware of Scams: Overpriced Home Cleaning Services in Adur & Worthing

BreakingLONDON

Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman in Wheelchair at London Hospital

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

A stalker who sent his former girlfriend a barrage of threatening messages before...
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder Following Assault in Petersfield
Police Officers Charged After Tasering 93-Year-Old Dementia Sufferer

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.