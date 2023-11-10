A stolen bike worth £1,500 has been recovered and two teenagers have been arrested following a burglary in Tonbridge

Kent Police was called at 2pm on Sunday 5 November 2023, to a report of a break-in at a property in Sovereign Way.

It was reported that three teenagers entered the garden of a residential property and stole a bicycle before leaving towards Vale Road.

Officers swiftly attended and conducted a thorough search of the area.

Following a short pursuit on foot, officers located and arrested two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of burglary and theft of a pedal cycle. They have since been bailed until February 2024, pending further enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the third suspect.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation, contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/197098/23.