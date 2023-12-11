A suspect has been charged after two police vehicles were damaged in Dartford

The incident happened in Home Gardens, at around 10.30pm on Saturday 28 October 2023, when the tyres on the patrol cars were reportedly punctured while they were parked unattended.

On Saturday 9 December, officers were on patrol in Attlee Drive when a man’s conduct drew their attention and he was arrested. Edward Pope, of St Vincent’s Road, Dartford was later charged by investigators from the North Kent Victim Based Crime Team with two counts of criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. The 36-year-old was bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 1 February 2024.