A suspect has been charged with carrying out a serious assault in Whitstable
A suspect has been charged with carrying out a serious assault in Whitstable

Kent Police was called to an alleyway off Old Bridge Road, at about 12.24am on Sunday 17 December 2023, following reports a man had been assaulted.

He was taken to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds and is currently in a stable condition.

As part of an ongoing investigation by East Kent CID, Lewis Day has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in public.

The 25-year-old, of Hereson Road, Ramsgate, is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 18 December.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist officers with the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/221589/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

