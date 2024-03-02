Kent Police was called to Palm Bay Avenue, Cliftonville shortly after 11.30am on Thursday 29 February 2024 following a report of a man making threats.
Officers attended and the man was arrested at the scene.
Raimonds Mickevics has since been charged with a malicious communications offence, threatening to commit criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.
The 39-year-old, of Sweyn Road, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 1 March and was bailed to appear again on Friday 26 April.