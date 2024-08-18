 A suspect has been charged with the murder of a woman in Dartford

A suspect has been charged with the murder of a woman in Dartford

Kent Police was called at 6.50am on Saturday 17 August 2024 following concern for a person at a property in Henderson Drive.

Officers attended with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, where a woman was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of murder against Ernestas Juska, of Henderson Drive, Dartford. The 20-year-old has also been charged with committing a sexual offence against a deceased female. He remains in custody and will appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 August. 

