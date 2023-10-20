A suspected burglar has appeared at court after properties were targeted in Medway and Swale

. Between Wednesday 4 October and Tuesday 17 October 2023, Kent Police received reports of five break-ins at homes in London Road, Newington; Lower Rainham Road, Gillingham; Vicarage Road, Strood and Beechings Way, Gillingham.

Items stolen included cash, bank cards, jewellery, laptop computers and bottles of spirits. A vehicle taken from one of the addresses was later recovered by officers parked in Crossley Road, Gillingham. Investigators from the Kent Crime Squad completed enquiries into the incidents including forensic examinations and the review of CCTV footage.

On Wednesday 18 October, a man was arrested. Searches at an address also led to the recovery of suspected stolen property. On the following day, Anthony Walker, of Canterbury Street, Gillingham was charged with five burglaries and taking a vehicle without consent. Mr Walker, aged 38, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 November.