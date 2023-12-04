A suspected cocaine supply chain has been disrupted by officers on patrol in Sevenoaks

Almost 30 street deals were seized along with a kitchen knife, after constables approached a suspicious vehicle near the High Street.

At around 11pm on Friday 1 December 2023, the car was initially seen by officers from the Sevenoaks Local Policing Team parked in a layby. It drove away and was followed for a short distance before it came to a stop in Buckhurst Lane.

Initial searches led to the recovery of a knife, around £700 in cash and a quantity of cannabis. The driver was taken into custody, where 27 wraps of cocaine were also recovered.

Dionis Hatia, 22, of no fixed address, was later charged with two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply, possessing a knife in a public place and with possessing criminal property (namely the seized cash). He was remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 December.