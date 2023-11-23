A suspected county line dealer is due in court after he was arrested with almost £4,000 in Gillingham

On Tuesday 21 November 2023, officers were on patrol in the town centre when they saw a man they suspected was involved on the supply of controlled drugs.

He was stopped inside a shop in Rock Avenue and detained for a search. The constables seized a mobile phone, plus £3,924 in cash and the suspect was arrested. Once at the police station it is alleged two officers were assaulted and damage caused to property in the custody area.

Kavell Gottshalk, of no fixed address, was later charged by investigators from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property (namely the seized cash), two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, acting in a violent manner at a police station and criminal damage. Mr Gottshalk, aged 21, was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 November.