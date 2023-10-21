A suspected thief is to appear in court charged with nine offences in Snodland

Following an investigation by the Victim Based Crime Team, Billy Quinsey, 26, of Bramley Road, Snodland, was charged on Friday 20 October 2023 with eight counts of shoplifting.

The charges are in connection with around a total of £500 worth of energy drinks, food and laundry products reported stolen from a supermarket in the town between Saturday 22 July and Monday 16 October this year.

Mr Quinsey was also charged with theft, after cash and sunglasses were reported stolen from a car in Oxford Street during the evening of Tuesday 19 September.

He was released on bail and will appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 November.