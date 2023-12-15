A teenage boy and a man have been charged with robbery offences following several incidents in Gravesend.

Between 20 November and 2 December 2023, Kent Police received four reports of robbery and one of attempted robbery. These took place in roads near the town centre where the victims stated their wallets and mobile phones had been stolen.

The suspects were also reported to have threatened the victims with a weapon, which was believed to be a knife. Following the incidents two of the victim’s bank cards were later used at shops near the town centre.

Jayden Terry, 18, of Folkestone Road, Dover and a 16-year-old boy from Gravesend were arrested on 6 December.

Both were later charged with four counts of robbery, an attempted robbery, fraud and two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The 16-year-old was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent. This was in connection to a report that a pensioner had been assaulted in New Road, Gravesend, on 2 December.

Both suspects appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 8 December. They were both remanded in custody and are due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 5 January 2024.