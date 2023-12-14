a tenacious investigation by met detectives has resulted in four men being convicted of murdering kacey boothe in walthamstow

Ka’mani Brightly-Donaldson, Kammar Henry-Richards, Joao Pateco-te and Jeffrey Gyimah were found guilty at the Old Bailey on Monday, 11 December and Tuesday, 12 December following a trial lasting ten weeks.

They were also convicted of conspiracy to murder another man and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Kacey, who was aged 25, was shot dead in Forest Rise on 13 August 2022 as he left a children’s birthday party at the Peterhouse Community Centre.

Officers were called at around 9.20pm and arrived to find Kacey had already been taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he later died.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command began an investigation which involved trawling hours of CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

It was through this extensive work and witness accounts that detectives identified the shooter had left the scene in a stolen car.

These enquiries resulted in warrants being executed at addresses in north London with a total of six arrests being made.

Officers discovered that Kacey and the defendants were linked to rival gangs in north London and had already been involved in a number of violent incidents.

However, it is believed that Kacey was not the intended target of the shooting, and the killers had instead been intending to kill another man.

A fifth man, Roody Thomas, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm.

They will all be sentenced at the same court on a date to be confirmed in January.