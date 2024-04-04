A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend

During the evening of 9 November 2023, a man was making food deliveries for a supermarket when he stopped in London Road.

Whilst the vehicle was stationary, Jimmy Lee suddenly approached, opened the passenger door and got in. Lee, who appeared intoxicated, demanded a lift and became aggressive when the vehicle’s occupant declined.

He then held a knife to the victim’s throat, started shouting and threatened to stab him. The delivery driver, fearing for his safety, drove slowly towards the town centre. During the journey, Lee punched the driver’s head and stole his wallet and gloves. The victim then spotted a vehicle containing paramedics and when his assailant was distracted, managed to exit the van and seek assistance.

At this point, Lee got out of the vehicle holding the victim’s rucksack and coat but was detained by patrols that promptly attended the scene. Officers recovered the victim’s property along with Lee’s knife and he was taken into custody. Lee, of York Road, Northfleet was charged and pleaded guilty to kidnap at Woolwich Crown Court. On Friday 22 March 2024, the 36-year-old was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.

PC Chelsey Farmer, of North Division CID, said: ‘Lee’s victim suffered an appalling ordeal and was genuinely in fear that he would suffer significant harm. Nonetheless, he remained composed and when the opportunity presented itself, managed to escape and alert the emergency services.

‘Lee is a violent man who was already armed with a knife when he targeted a delivery driver who was just doing his job. He is now serving a prison sentence and north Kent will undoubtedly be a safer place in his absence.’