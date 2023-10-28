A violent drug dealer has been jailed after police found bags full of cocaine in his kitchen

Darryl Wilson was discovered in the garage of the property in Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, when neighbourhood policing team officers executed a warrant at the address. They found deal bags of the Class A drug on top of the fridge, as well as large amounts of cash, luxury handbags, multiple mobile phones and other equipment associated with the supply of drugs. Wilson, aged 33, was jailed for a total of two-and-a-half years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (23 October). He and his brother Ryan Wilson, aged 28, of Edinburgh Walk, were also sentenced for a violent disturbance in the street in which two transit vans repeatedly rammed into each other. Police were called to Waverley Place, Worksop, on 4 November 2022 after reports a group of men armed with weapons were shouting at each other and smashing the vans into other vehicles parked in the street. The Wilson brothers were caught on CCTV footage armed with knives on their driveway minutes before the incident. Ryan Wilson was also seen with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. A later search of their home led officers to recover a number of other weapons including knives, hammers and a gas-powered pistol. Darryl Wilson pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following the raid on 3 June 2021. He also admitted affray and three counts of possessing a weapon in a public place in relation to the Waverley Place incident. Ryan Wilson pleaded guilty to affray, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and three counts of possessing a weapon in a public place. He was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years.