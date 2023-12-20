A violent man has been jailed following an unprovoked assault on a woman in Maidstone

On New Years’ Eve in 2022, Joe Smith went to a hotel in Forstal Road in an intoxicated state and met the victim who was already known to him.

The pair left the premises on foot as Smith wanted to buy some alcohol from a nearby shop and he became increasingly abusive towards the woman. Returning to a room at the hotel, Smith became aggressive again, punched her face with considerable force and made threats when she sought to leave. The victim managed to get to the reception area where staff called the police and Smith was arrested. As a result of the assault, the victim required 15 stitches in her lip and jaw.

Smith, of Heathfield Avenue, Dover was later charged and on 23 June 2023, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. The 28-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday 19 December to five years and eight months’ imprisonment. On his release, he will then have a further two years on licence and be subject to an eight-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Matthew Kerr, of the Maidstone Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘This violent individual put his victim through an appalling ordeal before inflicting serious facial injuries.

‘Smith belongs in prison as he is undoubtedly a danger to women. I would like to commend his victim who has shown considerable courage in assisting us to bring her assailant to justice.’