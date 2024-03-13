Joshua Bojko launched the attack after his car was involved in a collision with the victim’s HGV on 22 January 2022.

The lorry driver was travelling along Old Derby Road, Eastwood, around 1pm when he had to come to a stop as a driver in an Audi car performed a three point turn in the road.

The car driver, later identified as 32-year-old Bojko, shouted abuse before a minor collision occurred when his car rolled back into the lorry.

When the victim climbed out of his cab to check for damage, Bojko punched him to the face.

He was knocked to the floor by the blow and members of the public found him lying in the road with serious facial injuries.

It was later discovered the victim had suffered fractures to both sides of his jaw, his nose and eye socket.

Police were able to trace Bojko after trawling through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera footage.

He was arrested, charged and later pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Bojko, of Pine Avenue, Heanor, Derbyshire, was jailed for one year when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday (11 March).