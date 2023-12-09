a wirral man has been jailed for 32 months for the supply of class a drugs

Callum Taylor, 25, of Hoole Road, Woodchurch, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 7 December) for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine between 3 April and 27 May this year.

Taylor was also sentenced for nine months for conspiring to convey a List A item into HMP Berwyn, Wrexham.

Taylor was identified by Operation Toxic officers as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs. An investigation found that Taylor was involved in the supply and sale of controlled drugs, known as the ‘JJ’ Line operating in Wirral between 3 April and 27 May this year.

Officers executed a warrant at his address in July 2023, where Taylor was arrested and charged.

Detective Sergeant Gerard Farley said: “Taylor’s arrest is part of the proactive work we carry out under Project Medusa, an operation that works across force boundaries to ensure we take county lines offenders off our streets.

“I hope his sentence shows how committed we are in removing anyone who is involved in organised crime and the supply of drugs in our communities which often destroys so many lives.

“Information from the public is vital if we are to break down the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets, and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.”

Operation Toxic is part of Project Medusa – a Merseyside-led initiative set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation across the country.

This operation runs alongside the Clear, Hold, Build project, known locally as EVOLVE, which launched in the Woodchurch, Beechwood and Noctorum areas last year.

Since May, officers have made 722 arrests, carried out 1,686 stop searches, executed 18 warrants specifically related to organised crime groups, seized a number of crossbows and knives, seized more than £38,000 in cash and a significant quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs.

Officers have also carried out regular high visibility patrols on the three estates to provide disruption to criminal activity and reassurance to the community and made 43 safeguarding referrals for child criminal exploitation (CCE) and child sexual exploitation (CSE).

If you have any information about County Lines activity in your area DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.