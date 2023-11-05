A woman and two teenage boys have been charged with attempt murder and grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously assaulted in Southampton

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained stab wounds during an assault in Laburnum Road on Thursday 26 October.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers have been carrying out various lines of enquiry and three people have now been charged.

Asma Mokhtar, 45, from Bluebell Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 15 from Southampton, have also been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

They all appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court this afternoon (4 November).

Mokhtar has been remanded in custody. The two teenage boys have been released on conditional court bail.

They are all due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 17 November.

The police investigation into this incident is continuing and officers would still like to hear from anyone they have not yet spoken to, who may have information to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information who we have not yet spoken to is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230439124.

You can also submit information to the police online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.