A woman has been jailed for eight years for causing a fatal collision in Basingstoke while drink driving

Stacey Deavin, 36, of Meadowside Court in Basingstoke, was sentenced today at Salisbury Crown Court, Wilts, after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs. Police were called to Roman Road, at the junction for Roman Way, around 6.53pm on Saturday 8 January following a collision involving a Ford Focus and a Honda Civic. The court heard Deavin was driving the Ford and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Reid Ben Lewis Logue, of Tiverton Road, Basingstoke, was sat in the front passenger seat. They had both been drinking together at The White Hart pub on Worting Road for several hours prior to leaving in the Ford. The court heard Deavin veered into the path of the Honda and the two cars collided head-on. Deavin, Reid and the driver and passenger of the Honda all suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where sadly Reid was pronounced dead a week later. As well as being jailed for eight years, Deavin was also banned from driving for nine years, and the judge ordered she would need to take an extended re-test before receiving a licence again. PC Kelly Hargreaves, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Deavin was 1.8 times the drink driving limit when she got behind the wheel that evening. “She would have known that she was over the limit, as she had been drinking in the pub just before the collision. “I hope this makes other people think twice before thinking they could just drive home from the pub. Even if it is just a five-minute journey, it’s not worth the risk.”