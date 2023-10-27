A woman has been sentenced for multiple shoplifting offences in Norwich

Emma Howard, aged 33, of Long Row, Norwich, was ordered to pay compensation of over £200 to four of her victims and handed a community order at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday 25 October 2023.

Her community order means she must do 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement in 12 months.

She pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to six counts of theft and an assault and admitted to six more at sentencing.

The offences included an incident in Aldi, Drayton Road, where she struck a member of staff who challenged her.

Items stolen included an £80 toothbrush from Boots, an £80 dog bed from Jolleys, and clothing from Nike.

She was arrested on 16 September 2023 and handed a conditional discharge in court. Ten days later she was caught shoplifting in Primark having stolen clothing worth almost £130, breaching the discharge.

Staff from Operation Converter engaged with Howard and, following further investigation, she admitted to six other offences which were taken into consideration by the court on Wednesday.

They included taking a tip jar from a café, stealing meat from Aldi, twice making off without paying for fuel at a petrol filling station, stealing alcohol from the One Stop Shop in Prince of Wales Road, and stealing alcohol and clothing from Asda in Drayton High Road.

In most cases she was identified by CCTV.

Norfolk Police is currently detecting 37.1pc of shoplifting offences, which is the highest detection rate in the country.

Duncan Etchells of the Op Converter team said: “Shoplifting is a scourge for retailers that impacts on businesses and customers, and Norfolk Police is committed to tackling offenders and bringing them to justice.

“Howard faced some personal challenges and in handing her a community sentence hopefully she can get the help she needs to address her issues and put an end to her stealing.”

Op Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes providing an outcome for victims.

It also gives offenders the opportunity to clear their slate, without the possibility they will later be traced for a further offence.

Offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then ‘taken into consideration’ at sentencing.