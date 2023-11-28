A woman has been sentenced to nine months, suspended for two years, for attempting to smuggle drugs into Erlestoke prison

Ishmai Williams, 30, from Birmingham, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court today (Monday) for two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, and two counts of conveying a prohibited article (Class B drug).

Williams was sentenced to 9 months for each offence, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity and to pay £156 victim surcharge.

On May 5, 2022 Williams travelled from Birmingham to Erlestoke Prison in an attempt to take in almost 200gs of Cannabis and 7 sheets of A4 paper soaked with MDMB or ‘Spice’ – a synthetic cannabinoid.

She was stopped by prison officers who smelt the cannabis as soon as she entered.

Detective Inspector Tom Straker, of Central CID said: “Wiltshire Police has, and will continue to have, a zero-tolerance approach to this behaviour. Williams, acting as a Legal Representative at the time, abused her position when she attempted to take prohibited items in to Erlestoke Prison.

“We accept the sentence imposed by the court, but this should act as a clear deterrent to anyone who thinks that it in acceptable to travel to Wiltshire with the intent to supply drugs, both in and out of the prison system”.