A woman in her 80’s fighting for her life: Police have arrested a 63-year-old man following the life-changing Collision in Ashford

The incident, involving a blue Ford Kuga and a pedestrian, happened at 5.10pm on Wednesday 22 November 2023 on Kennington Road, at the junction with the William Harvey Hospital.

Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the road was closed for several hours and the pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was flown to a London hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

A man, aged 63 from Ashford, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains under investigation.

Officers would like to hear from any eyewitnesses who saw the collision or has dashcam footage that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/MD/124/23. You can also email [email protected]

Footage can be submitted using our submission portal: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/a2070kenningtonroadashford