A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

Pensioner's Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

UK traffic diversion signs, road closed.

Planned Works Aim to Enhance Road Safety and Infrastructure

Drivers traversing the A2 this week are cautioned to expect potential delays and diversions as essential maintenance works are carried out along the route. These efforts, part of a strategic plan to bolster road safety and infrastructure, may disrupt regular traffic flow but are vital for ensuring the long-term functionality of this major thoroughfare.

National Highways, responsible for maintaining motorways and key A-roads, has outlined a series of closures and works scheduled for the remainder of the week. While these efforts are aimed at enhancing road conditions, drivers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

The A2, a critical link connecting Dover to central London, spans approximately 72 miles, serving as a vital artery for commuters and freight traffic alike. From Borough in the capital to Dover Docks, this route facilitates essential travel and trade across the region.

Below are the closures slated for the upcoming days:

Wednesday, April 3:

  • A2-Eastbound: Canterbury Road exit slip road closure
  • A2-Westbound: Bridge Entry Slip road closure
  • A2-Westbound: Old Bexley Lane entry slip road closure
  • A2-Westbound: Old Bexley Lane to Bourne Road carriageway closure

Thursday, April 4:

  • A2-Eastbound: Canterbury Road exit slip road closure
  • A2-Westbound: Old Bexley Lane entry slip road closure
  • A2-Westbound: Old Bexley Lane to Bourne Road carriageway closure

Friday, April 5:

  • A2-Eastbound: Coldharbour Lane exit slip road closure
  • A2-Eastbound: Coldharbour Lane entry slip road closure

Sunday, April 7:

  • A2-Eastbound: Darenth entry slip road closure

These closures, spanning various sections of the A2, are essential for conducting maintenance works, including surveys, surface repairs, and barrier enhancements. While inconvenience may be inevitable, these efforts are critical for ensuring the safety and efficiency of this vital transportation corridor.

Drivers are urged to stay updated on road closures and diversions, allowing for smoother and safer journeys during this period of maintenance along the A2 route.

