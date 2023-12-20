A2 Near Port of Dover Closed Due to Serious Two-Car Crash

A serious collision involving two vehicles has led to the closure of the A2 in both directions near the Port of Dover. The accident occurred on Jubilee Way, with one of the vehicles overturning and coming to rest on its roof.

Emergency services, including fire crews, police, and the ambulance service, are currently at the scene of the crash. The extent of injuries, if any, has not been disclosed at this time.

The closure affects the major A-road between the A258 Deal Roundabout and the A20 at Eastern Docks. Motorists are being advised to take note of the diversion routes that have been put in place due to the road closure.

For eastbound traffic, a diversion has been established, marked by the solid circle symbol on road signs. Traffic will be rerouted at the Duke of York Roundabout onto the A258 towards Dover and Castle Hill Road. The diversion will then lead vehicles onto St James Street and subsequently to A256 Woolcomber Street, rejoining the A20.

Westbound motorists are advised to follow the solid square symbol for diversion. This route directs traffic exiting the Eastern Docks onto the A20 Town Wall Street, then onto York Street (A256), continuing north to the Priory Street Roundabout, and following the A256 until rejoining the A2 at the Whitfield Roundabout.

Motorists in the area are advised to allow for extra travel time and to follow the diversion signs carefully. The closure is expected to cause significant delays, particularly for those heading to or from the Port of Dover.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The safety of those involved and the swift reopening of the A2 are of paramount importance to the authorities managing the situation.