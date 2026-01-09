A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover

The A2 near Dover is completely blocked in both directions following a serious single-vehicle smash. The stretch between the A258 (Swingate) and A256 (Waldershare) is jam-packed as emergency crews rush to the chaotic scene.

Emergency Crews Race to the Scene

police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police are investigating the crash, with an ambulance/" title="Air Ambulance" rel="nofollow">Air Ambulance en route — a clear sign of the incident’s severity. Rescue teams are working flat out to deal with the aftermath.

Chaos on the Roads – Expect Huge Delays

Motorists face major hold-ups with no word on when the road will reopen. Drivers are urged to steer clear and find alternative routes now to avoid getting stuck.