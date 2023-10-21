A20 Lee High Road Closed in Lewisham Due to an Emergency Services Incident after a person is hit by a vehicle

A South London road, the A20 Lee High Road, has been closed in both directions this Saturday morning, October 21, due to an ongoing emergency services incident. The road closure, which has disrupted the normal flow of traffic, spans the section between Halley Gardens and Eastdown Park in Lewisham.

Lee High Road, a bustling thoroughfare in Lewisham, is home to numerous shops and establishments. The road closure has also impacted the vicinity near the Europcar rental garage, adding to the disruption caused by the incident.

The closure has resulted in the alteration of several bus services in the area, with at least five buses now operating on diverted routes to navigate around the affected section of Lee High Road.

Details surrounding the nature and specifics of the emergency services incident remain limited at this time. Local authorities have been actively addressing the situation, and inquiries have been made to the Metropolitan Police for further information and clarification regarding the incident.