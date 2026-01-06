A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place

Tunnel Closed As Experts Scramble to Clear Spills

National Highways has slammed the brakes on the A20 Roundhill Tunnel in Kent. The busy route heading coast bound is shut after a significant diesel spill. Specialist contractors are now on site, working to clear the mess and get traffic moving again safely.

Where and Why?

The closure affects the stretch between the M20/A259 near Folkestone and the A260 near Hawkinge. It came down on Tuesday, January 6, with officials warning drivers to expect delays and follow diversion signs.

Detours and Delays

Drivers heading eastbound should stick to the hollow circle diversion symbol. The route: exit M20 at junction 13, follow A259 Churchill Avenue east to the A260 Canterbury Road roundabout, take the A260 north, then slip onto the A20 coastbound at Spitfire Way roundabout.

National Highways advises: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Watch Out for More Closures

The tunnel is set to reopen once it’s safe, but with several other road closures on vital Kent routes this week – including the M2, M20, A2, A282, and M25 – travellers are urged to stay alert and plan ahead.