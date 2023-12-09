A21 Hastings Road Closed Following Serious Collision and Fallen Tree

Road Closure and Diversions in Place Between Lamberhurst and Kipping’s Cross
The A21 Hastings Road is currently closed in both directions due to an accident and a fallen tree, causing slow traffic and disruptions.
Location of the Closure
- The closure affects the stretch of the A21 between the B2160 Maidstone Road at Kipping’s Cross Roundabout and the A262 at Forstal Farm Roundabout in Lamberhurst.
Details of the Incident
- The road closure follows a collision and a fallen tree obstructing the road.
- Kent Police are leading the response to the incident and have advised that the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Traffic Management and Diversions
- National Highways have dispatched resources to assist with traffic management.
- Motorists are being diverted via local routes to circumvent the closure.
Travel Advice
- Drivers whose routes are impacted by the closure are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
- Planning ahead is recommended, including considering re-routing or delaying travel.