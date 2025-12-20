A228 Pembury North Bypass SHUT Both Ways After Serious Motorbike Crash

The A228 Pembury North Bypass in Kent is closed in both directions tonight. Police shut the road from High Street to Maidstone Road following a serious motorbike accident at around 6:30pm.

Crash Triggers Full Road Closure

Location: A228 Pembury North Bypass

Closure: Both directions between High Street and Maidstone Road

Reason: Serious accident involving a motorbike

Current status: Accident investigation underway

Traffic Chaos Expected

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as emergency teams carry out their investigation. Delays are expected to continue into the evening.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.