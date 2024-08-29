A249 Road Closures Planned for Grovehurst Roundabout Due to New Bridge Installation

Motorists travelling on the A249 near Grovehurst Roundabout at Iwade should be prepared for significant road closures as work continues to install a new bridge. The Sittingbourne-bound carriageway will be closed tonight (Thursday) from 8 PM until 5 AM tomorrow (Friday) as part of the ongoing construction efforts.

This closure is an addition to the previously announced closures intended to facilitate the bridge installation. Over the weekend, both carriageways of the A249 will be completely closed as the new road section is lifted into place.

Further night closures are scheduled from 8 PM on Monday (September 2) to 5 AM on Tuesday, with contingency plans in place to extend the closure from 8 PM on Tuesday until 5 AM on Wednesday if needed.

Additional closures include a one-night closure of the Sittingbourne-bound A249 from 8 PM on Wednesday (September 4) to 5 AM on Thursday. Following that, the Sheppey-bound carriageway will be closed from 8 PM on Thursday until 5 AM on Friday to allow for the reinstallation of the central crash barrier.

To ensure all work is completed as scheduled, there are contingency plans to shut the A249 in both directions from 8 PM on Friday (September 6) until 5 AM on Saturday (September 7).

Diversion Details:

During these closures, traffic will be diverted up and over the Grovehurst roundabout. Drivers are advised to follow the diversion signs and allow extra time for their journeys.

Jacksons, the contractors responsible for the project, have assured the public that they are making every effort to minimize disruption, but they acknowledge that these closures are necessary to ensure the safe and efficient installation of the new bridge.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and stay informed of any further updates on the road closures as the project progresses.