Chaos on the A3 at Liphook/Petersfield Bypass

The A3 northbound is completely closed between the B2070 Weston Interchange and the A272 Petersfield Junction after a serious collision. Emergency teams from Hampshire Police, Fire & Rescue, and South East Coast Ambulance Service are on scene tackling the incident.

Drivers heading northbound in Hampshire face major delays and disruption as the carriageway remains shut.

Follow the Solid Diamond: Your Diversion Route

Road users must follow the Solid Diamond symbol on local signs to navigate around the closure:

Exit the A3 northbound at Weston Interchange.

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the B2070.

Drive approximately 2 miles through Petersfield.

Continue to the A272 London Road roundabout.

Take the first exit onto the Sheet Interchange link road.

After about 1 mile, cross over the main carriageway to rejoin the A3 northbound.

Allow extra time for your journey, consider re-routing or delaying travel if possible.

Stay Updated with the Latest Traffic Info

For real-time updates, visit Traffic England or check travel apps. You can also follow the regional X feed for ongoing reports.