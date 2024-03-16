The A303 in Somerset is currently closed westbound between the junctions of A356 and A358 (Ilminster) following a road traffic collision involving a car towing a caravan. The incident, managed by Avon and Somerset Police, has necessitated the closure of the affected stretch of road for safety reasons.

National Highways contractors are on-site, assisting with traffic management and diversion efforts to minimize disruption to motorists. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan alternate routes where possible.

Diversion Route: To navigate around the closure, motorists are diverted via the following route:

Exit the A303 westbound at the A356 junction. Proceed southbound on A356 Prophet’s Lane until reaching the junction with A30 at Crewkerne. Join the A30 Chard Road heading westbound. Continue on A30 towards Chard until reaching the junction with A358. Join the A358 Furnham Road heading northbound and continue to rejoin the A30 westbound at Horton Cross.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for their journeys and consider re-routing or delaying travel plans if affected by the closure. Comprehensive information and updates are available on the National Highways website (www.trafficengland.com) and through travel apps. Additionally, the 24/7 contact center team can provide real-time information at 0300 123 5000.

Drivers are reminded to drive with caution and adhere to road safety regulations, especially in the vicinity of the incident. Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.