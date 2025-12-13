The A303 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions after a person was spotted in distress on a bridge. The incident sparked a major police response early this Saturday morning.

Police Close Key Route Near Mere

Officers were called to Manor Road, Mere, at around 5am following reports of a mental health-related incident. As a result, the A303 Mere Bypass has been shut between the B3092 and Chaddenwick Hill, blocking traffic both ways.

Motorists are being diverted through the town of Mere. While the westbound slip road into Mere remains open, the eastbound slip road is closed.

Wiltshire Police spokesperson: “Please be advised the A303 is currently closed in both directions near Mere as we are assisting with a mental health-related incident at Manor Road over-bridge. “The westbound slip road into Mere remains open but the eastbound slip road is closed. “Seek alternative routes at this time – we will update this post once the road has reopened.”

Need Help? Support Is Available 24/7

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, support is just a call away. Contact the Samaritans anytime for free, confidential help on 116 123.

Visit our Mental Health Helplines page for more organisations offering support.