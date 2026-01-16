A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound

The A34 northbound is completely closed after a nasty collision involving three HGVs. The crash has left one lorry jack-knifed and stranded off the carriageway, turning recovery into a nightmare.

Recovery Nightmare Slows Reopening

A National Highways spokesperson warned: “Recovery teams face a complex task removing the final HGV stuck down an embankment. Its tricky position means recovery is much slower than usual.”

To keep everyone safe, lane 2 on the southbound carriageway is also shut due to serious damage to 200 metres of the central reservation barrier.

Lane Closures to Stay for Barrier Repairs

Lanes remain shut both north and southbound through the day to allow engineers to survey and prepare for repairs.

Barrier repair work is scheduled overnight on January 16th into the 17th, with lane 2 closures staying in place during this time.

Ongoing Disruption for A34 Drivers

The closure stretches between junction 13 of the M4 and the A4185 at Chilton. Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes as traffic builds.

National Highways confirmed: “Recovery is ongoing and safety remains our priority until the carriageway can fully reopen.”