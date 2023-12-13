Abbey Wood: Severe Flooding Strands Cars at South London Roundabout

Tuesday night witnessed an extraordinary and disruptive event in south London as torrential flooding led to several cars being stranded in Abbey Wood. The unexpected flood created chaotic scenes, particularly at the roundabout where Yarnton Way and Harrow Manorway intersect, capturing the attention of residents and emergency services.

flooding abbey wood

The London Fire Brigade was called to the scene at approximately 6.15 pm, deploying four fire engines and around 25 firefighters to assist in the rescue efforts. Despite the severity of the flooding, firefighters confirmed that no motorists were trapped inside their vehicles. All those affected had managed to safely exit the flooded area, which included key points of the local road network.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson, addressing the situation, stated: “A number of vehicles have become stranded in flood water. There are no motorists stuck inside stranded vehicles. Efforts are ongoing to recover the vehicles and clear standing water from the area.”

screenshot 2023 12 13 at 06.43.56

To manage the crisis and ensure public safety, road closures were quickly implemented, and motorists were advised to avoid the affected areas. The exact cause of the flooding remains unclear as investigations continue.

The impact of the flooding was vividly illustrated by local residents and commuters. A bus passenger shared footage showing water inundating their bus, humorously inquiring: “Anyone got a boat?!” The sentiment was echoed by another local who exclaimed, “Everywhere is madness!” and a third humorously noted the formation of an unexpected “boating lake by Lidl.”

The London Fire Brigade spokesperson emphasized the collaborative nature of the response, stating: “The Brigade is working alongside multi-agency service partners to respond to these incidents.”

Further disruptions were reported in Plumstead, where Nathan Way also experienced significant flooding. Firefighters were actively responding to these incidents throughout Tuesday night, and additional road closures were in place as a precaution.

As Londoners brace for more inclement weather with forecasts of a soggy Thursday, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the city’s vulnerability to extreme weather conditions. The rapid response by emergency services highlights the city’s preparedness for such unexpected events, even as more than 30 flood warnings are issued across the UK.