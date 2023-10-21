Aberdeenshire gripped by concern as emergency services search for trapped man amid rising floodwaters near Marykirk

Aberdeenshire remains gripped by concern as emergency services continue their search for a man feared to be trapped in a vehicle amidst rising floodwaters near Marykirk. The search operation, coordinated by multiple agencies, was initiated after Police Scotland received a report early Friday morning.

Tragically, Storm Babet’s impact has already claimed three lives in the UK. A man in his 60s lost his life in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, after being caught in fast-flowing floodwaters. In Angus, a falling tree tragically struck a van, leading to the death of a 56-year-old driver. Additionally, a 57-year-old woman lost her life after being swept into a river.

The devastation caused by Storm Babet extends beyond loss of life, with over 100,000 customers experiencing power cuts. The Energy Networks Association reports that 96% of affected customers have been reconnected, but around 4,000 are still without power. Ongoing severe weather warnings continue to pose challenges, with power technicians working diligently to restore services.

Leeds Bradford Airport, closed after a plane skidded off the runway, is expected to reopen at 2pm.

TUI customers affected by the closure are redirected to Manchester Airport, and passengers are advised to check flight statuses before departing.

Meanwhile, as the River Derwent in Derbyshire poses a significant risk, the Environment Agency has issued three severe flood warnings, urging residents to prioritise safety. With an additional 313 flood warnings across England, authorities caution against unnecessary risks and emphasise the dangers associated with floodwaters.