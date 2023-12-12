Accidental Shed Fire in Broadstairs Extinguished by Firefighters

A shed fire in Linley Road, Broadstairs, drew the attention of the Kent Fire and Rescue Service in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The fire brigade promptly responded to the emergency call, arriving at the scene to tackle the blaze.

Quick Response from Fire Service

The incident, which occurred around 2:35 am, required the deployment of two fire engines. The fire crews, equipped with high-pressure hose reel jets, successfully extinguished the flames. The operation was concluded by 3:02 am, ensuring that the fire did not spread further.

No Injuries Reported

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident. The timely intervention of the fire service prevented any potential harm to residents or damage to surrounding properties.

Cause of the Fire

The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally. Investigations point to a carelessly discarded cigarette on a nearby footpath as the likely source of the blaze. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by improper disposal of cigarettes.

Safety Reminder to the Public

In light of this incident, Kent Fire and Rescue Service urge the public to exercise caution when disposing of cigarettes. It is essential to ensure that cigarettes are fully extinguished before being thrown away to prevent such accidental fires. The service emphasizes the importance of responsible behaviour to safeguard the community and property.

This incident in Broadstairs highlights the quick response and efficiency of the fire services in managing potentially hazardous situations. It also serves as a critical reminder of fire safety, particularly regarding the disposal of smoking materials.