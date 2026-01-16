Watch Live

FORMER STAR JAILED Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls

  Updated: 00:46
  16 January 2026
Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls

 

John Alford, the actor also known as John Shannon, has been jailed for more than eight years for sexually assaulting vulnerable teenage girls. The 54-year-old former star, from Islington, preyed on two teens aged just 14 and 15 during a sleepover in Hertfordshire.

Harsh Sentence for Trusted Family Friend

At St Albans Crown Court, Judge Caroline Overington slammed Alford’s actions. She said: “The girls were in what should have been a safe environment. You were a trusted family friend and fully aware of their ages. You showed little remorse and no acknowledgement of your crimes.”

Alford was handed an eight-year-and-six-month sentence, slapped with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order, and must stay on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Grim Details of the Assaults

  • The attacks happened on 9 April 2022 during a sleepover in Hoddesdon.
  • Alford arrived drunk and supplied alcohol to the girls.
  • He sexually assaulted one girl twice and another as she fell asleep on the sofa.

He faces multiple convictions including penetrative sexual activity and assault by penetration. He denied all charges throughout the trial, but the jury found him guilty in September 2025.

Police Action and Trial Timeline

  • Two victims reported the assaults to police in April 2022.
  • Hertfordshire’s specialist Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT) launched a complex probe.
  • Alford was arrested, charged in July 2023, and pleaded not guilty in court.
  • Despite his denials, the evidence led to conviction and sentencing today.

This case is a stark reminder that predators can lurk even in trusted circles. The victims now deserve justice and protection from further harm.

