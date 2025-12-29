Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing

Fire Crews Rush to Aircraft Amidst Technical Scare

Drama unfolded this morning at Manchester Airport as an Aer Lingus flight was swarmed by fire engines just after touchdown.

Emergency Response on the Tarmac

Video from the Think Planes livestream captured the tense scene. As the plane landed, two fire engines with flashing blue lights hurried toward the aircraft.

The flight, EI030, had departed Barbados earlier without incident. But on approach to Manchester, it encountered a ‘technical issue’ that prompted the emergency response.

Passengers Held on Board During Safety Check

Aer Lingus confirmed the plane landed safely, with emergency crews on hand purely as a precaution. Passengers were asked to remain seated while inspections took place but were later safely evacuated.

“Aer Lingus flight EI030 from Barbados to Manchester landed safely this morning following a technical issue,” said a company spokesperson. “The aircraft was met by emergency services as a precaution and passengers have safely disembarked.”

Details on Issue Remain Scarce

No further information has been released about the technical problem. But the swift response from emergency teams ensured the situation was handled calmly and efficiently.

Manchester Airport continues to monitor the incident closely, prioritising passenger safety.