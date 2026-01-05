Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton

An Afghan asylum seeker who entered the UK illegally has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three women in Southampton. The 30-year-old faces a substantial prison sentence, a judge warned.

Multiple Attacks Across Southampton Streets

Sohail Amiri, living in Highfield Lane, Southampton, appeared at Southampton crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court charged with several sexual offences. He admitted two counts of sexual assault and one of attempted sexual assault involving three separate women.

The offences span from September 23 to November 25, with attacks taking place on public roads late at night. All victims were approached by Amiri, who attempted to kiss them without consent. Thankfully, the women resisted and escaped unharmed.

Illegal Entry and Court Proceedings

Amiri, who required a Pashto interpreter throughout the hearing, also confessed to entering the UK illegally in October 2023. Despite pleading not guilty to one charge, the prosecution accepted his plea on all other counts.

Judge Nicholas Rowland adjourned sentencing until February 6 and remanded Amiri in custody. He told the defendant: “You must expect a prison sentence of some length.”

Local Tensions and Immigration Concerns

Amiri resided at the Highfield House Hotel in Portswood, a known hotspot for anti-immigration protests. These assaults have stoked local fears over the screening and monitoring of asylum seekers, especially those housed in hotels after illegal entry.

The attacks, committed by a man living in the community illegally, highlight serious safety concerns for Southampton residents, particularly women walking alone at night.

Southampton police reported that the November 25 incident occurred shortly after midnight on Upper Shaftesbury Avenue when Amiri tried to kiss a woman who managed to fend him off and escape. Earlier offences on September 23 involved similar assaults in the area.

Next Steps