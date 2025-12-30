Afghan Man, 20, Busted After Crowbar Rampage at Merseyside Hospital

Afghan Man Goes Berserk with Crowbar at Merseyside Hospital

A 20-year-old Afghan man sparked terror at Newton Community Hospital, Merseyside, this afternoon after launching a vicious crowbar attack. The thug targeted five people in the hospital’s waiting room, leaving victims injured and the community shaken.

Rampage Erupts After Appointment Denial

The violent outbreak began when the man demanded an appointment but was refused. Infuriated, he smashed a hospital counter before swinging a heavy crowbar at those nearby. Paramedics rushed to treat the injured, who, thankfully, have non-life-threatening wounds.

Suspect Arrested & Police Hunt Witnesses

The attacker was snapped up on suspicion of five counts of wounding with intent, affray, and criminal damage. “Officers attended immediately and the male was swiftly located and arrested,” confirmed St Helens Neighbourhood Superintendent Sarah Rotherham.

Police want anyone who saw the chaos unfold to come forward. Contact Merseyside Police via social media, call 101, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Local Shock & Heavy Police Presence

Newton Le-Willows councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron revealed his dad, who lives next to the hospital, heard about the attack and praised the rapid emergency response. The Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed they’re fully cooperating with police to keep staff, patients, and visitors safe.

Residents are urged to avoid the area while officers maintain a strong presence as investigations continue.