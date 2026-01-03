Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault

Sex Attack Caught on Camera

An Afghan migrant staying in a taxpayer-funded hotel has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who had fallen asleep on a bench after a night out. The shocking attack was caught on video by a passer-by, who filmed the suspect trying to hide his face behind a pizza box.

Abid Sherzad’s Guilty Verdict

Abid Sherzad, 25, was convicted of sexual assault at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and remains in custody awaiting sentencing at Inner London Crown Court. The brutal incident took place near London Bridge station in June 2025.

Victim’s Account Reveals Horror

The victim, a woman in her 20s, told the court she had nodded off on a bench following a night out. She woke up to Sherzad touching her intimately. “I didn’t give him any impression that I was consenting whatsoever,” she said.

Background and Big Questions

Sherzad arrived in the UK just nine months before the attack, claiming he fled Afghanistan due to his father’s government work.

At the time, he was housed in a taxpayer-funded hotel in Oxford.

He bought the victim a pizza shortly before the assault, then tried to cover his face on camera.

He was arrested four months later in October 2025, sparking questions about police response times.

The case reignites debates over the vetting of asylum seekers and the safety of women in public spaces late at night.

The blatant attempt to hide behind a pizza box caught on film leaves little doubt Sherzad knew his actions were criminal. This disturbing case puts the spotlight back on migrant accommodation policies funded by UK taxpayers.