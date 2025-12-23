Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands

Watch Live

  • Updated: 17:52
  • , 23 December 2025
Two Afghan migrants have been locked up after using the gay dating app Grindr to con their way into victims’ homes, stealing phones and fleecing them of thousands of pounds.

Grindr Scammers Lured Victims and Stole Phones

Rahmat Khan Mohammadi, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of multiple burglaries, frauds, and thefts. His accomplice, Mohammed Bilal Hotak, 27, got three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to similar charges.

The pair contacted unsuspecting men via Grindr, arranging meetings at their homes. Once inside, they tricked victims into revealing their phone PINs by pretending to play music. They then stole the unlocked phones to make contactless payments and transfer money to themselves. They also applied for bank overdrafts in the victims’ names.

35 Victims Targeted Across London

Between October 2024 and March 2025, Mohammadi and Hotak hit at least 35 victims in London. In total, they committed 35 burglaries and 20 fraud-related scams. On one occasion, they even tried to withdraw cash at an East London Merkur Slots casino.

David Patience, prosecuting at Isleworth Crown Court, said: “These two men used the Grindr app to target a large number of victims without any concern for the economic or emotional damage caused. They stole phones from inside victims’ homes and fraudulently accessed their bank accounts.”

Police Praise Victims and Support Groups

Metropolitan Police hate crime boss, Superintendent Owen Renowden, condemned the calculated offences and welcomed the sentencing. He praised victims for their courage and thanked the Met’s LGBT+ Advisory Group and the charity GALOP for supporting the investigation.

“The Met is committed to keeping all communities safe and won’t tolerate organised crime that targets vulnerable people,” said Mr Renowden. “We aim to build trust in the LGBT+ community and ensure their safety across London.”

Warning for Dating App Users

This case exposes the dangers of inviting strangers into your home via dating apps. The pair exploited victims’ trust in a sophisticated fraud that caused both financial harm and emotional distress.

The Met worked closely with LGBT+ charities to support victims through this ordeal. The tough sentences reflect the organised and pre-planned nature of the crimes that shook the capital over five months.

Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
