Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park

Shocking Attack in Elgin Park

An Afghani asylum seeker has been sentenced to nine years behind bars for raping a 17-year-old girl in Cooper Park, Elgin, Moray. Rapualla Ahmadze attacked the teenager last August, prompting a high-profile trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Predatory Assault on Vulnerable Teen

Ahmadze denied the rape, claiming the sex was consensual. But a jury found him guilty, rejecting his defence. Judge Thomas Welsh KC described the assault as a “shocking and violent” attack on rough ground. Ahmadze approached the girl, made intimidating remarks, and then carried out the attack.

The court heard there was debate over Ahmadze’s age, but he was believed to be about 20 at the time of the crime.

Harsh Sentence and Lifetime Sex Offender Registration

Ahmadze was convicted not only of rape but also of threatening or abusive behaviour. Judge Welsh told him:

“You acted in a predatory manner and took advantage of a vulnerable teenager who was unknown to you. What happened to her that night must have been a horrific ordeal.”

The nine-year sentence was backdated to August 2022. Ahmadze will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely, ensuring he is closely monitored on release.